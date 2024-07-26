Deadpool & Wolverine Gives Logan's Ending A Twist We Never Saw Coming

Watch it, bub! This article contains major spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

When the third "Deadpool" movie turned out to be a crossover extravaganza titled "Deadpool & Wolverine" following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, there was one loud and oft-repeated reservation from practically the moment it was first announced. To many a fan, the primary concern was how Marvel could ever actually bring back Hugh Jackman's Wolverine without undoing or outright ruining his grand sacrifice made at the end of James Mangold's "Logan" in 2017. As it turns out, that adamantium-clawed elephant in the room would be addressed in the blockbuster's opening moments — and the answer, hilariously enough, would involve the Merc with a Mouth literally digging up the corpse everybody's favorite big-screen mutant and desecrating his gravesite as only Deadpool could.

For director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds, the first item on their agenda was always going to be explaining how and why Jackman ought to reprise his famous role as Wolverine after "Logan" delivered such a fitting sendoff — other than the ungodly sums of money that such a team-up would inevitably bring in, that is. Narratively and creatively, the filmmakers had to thread the needle between paying respect to one of the most well-received superhero movies of the last few decades in "Logan" and marching by the beat of their own drum so that this movie could be the best version of itself that it could be. Or so we thought. Naturally, they opted for the most controversial move of all and simply returned to Wolverine's actual grave as seen at the end of "Logan," exhumed the body, and had Deadpool go on a bloody rampage using the bones as weapons.

In short, "Deadpool & Wolverine" acknowledges "Logan" as only a "Deadpool" movie could.