Every Song In The Deadpool & Wolverine Soundtrack

Constructing a soundtrack album is a gentle — and perhaps lost — art. This author is old enough to remember the 1990s heyday of movie soundtracks, when film producers would regularly license charting pop hits, obscure deep cuts, upcoming rappers, and underappreciated indie bands to construct carefully curated and meticulously produced albums that lived happily in your friends' cars all summer. There was a time when an unsuccessful film could recoup a lot of its theatrical losses with overwhelming soundtrack record sales. See: "Dead Man on Campus."

As the music industry collapsed in the early 2000s, however, soundtrack records fell out of favor. Movie songs became mere playlists, neither arranged on a CD in any cogent order nor lending themselves toward a general thematic thrust. We '90s teens can now whine (as is our wont) that soundtrack albums are, in the '20s, rarely more than "pile of neat songs." The last major movie soundtrack to get any attention was 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix, Vol. 1," although that album cribbed its '70s gutbucket selections heavily from other movies ("Hooked on a Feeling" was in "Reservoir Dogs," "Spirit in the Sky" was in just about everything).

The soundtrack for "Deadpool & Wolverine," however, seems to be positioning itself to be accepted as the Album of the Summer, should it become popular enough. On X, formerly Twitter, the official "Deadpool" movie account released the track listing of the upcoming superhero action-comedy's soundtrack, and it is predictably odd. Get ready for a splattery sneeze of '60s crooners, classic country, '00s pop punk, a few showtunes, and, uh, Jimmy Durante?