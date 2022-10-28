This Is GWAR Director Scott Barber On Making A Documentarian's Dream [Exclusive Interview]

You have some amazing archival footage in this documentary. When you started working on it, was it just an embarrassment of riches of footage use?

Yeah, and we didn't know that when we started. Bob Gorman considers himself the archivalist, the historian of GWAR, and he's just kept everything. He has everything, all the flyers, all the stuff. He's got a great book called "Let There Be GWAR." You can see he started with that, where it's a lot of photos and all sorts of stuff.

So yeah, we started doing the interviews. And then Bob was like, "Come to the Slave Pit, and let's go through all of our DVDs and VHS." It was every single type of the little mini-DVs back in the day, actual DVDs, VHS, all sorts of stuff. It was just boxes and boxes and boxes and boxes of stuff and all these pictures. I just went down there and stayed the weekend just with my little VCR plugged into my computer, just transferring all that stuff.

It was insane because we had already started editing the documentary. We were like, "Oh my gosh. Every single thing that they talk about, we've got the B-roll now to back it up." Because that's the one thing that you always struggle with as a documentarian. When someone is talking about something, how do you visualize it? Do you do animation? Do you do recreation? What do you do?

And we're like, "Almost everything, we have video. There's a video of them doing it." And that's the beauty of GWAR. Because they've never been just a band. They're a multimedia project: Comics, movies, music, toys, all sorts of stuff. Especially in the early days, they were filming nonstop. Nonstop. So we had all sorts of great stuff. And it really was, like you said, an embarrassment of riches. It was just a documentarian's dream to have.

You have all these great stories, but for you, what was the story they needed to help tell?

When I was hearing the GWAR story through them, and I was like, "This is really a movie already." Every time they got to a breaking point, something would go wrong. And then they'd come back up, and then something would go wrong. It was two steps forward, two steps back. But then they always — spoiler — they came out on top and are awesome and are triumphant.

All the stories that we did went towards making the bigger story compelling. "Okay, this is the sad part. This is the triumphant part. This is whenever they're on their way up. This is whenever this horrible thing happened." And also, there's other little stories that we just wanted to show different sides of GWAR, like the Grammys. That's just a whole crazy story, that GWAR got nominated for a Grammy. We knew that part was going to be a favorite of people. Because just when you say GWAR at the Grammys, you're automatically laughing before you even hear or see anything.

The Chaka Khan bit, I was just like, "Wow."

Yeah, yeah. I think it was either there, or it was later, they saw Patrick Stewart and were like, "Jean-Luc Picard, as I live and breathe!" They don't care. They'll say crazy stuff to anybody, which is pretty crazy.

Was the joke well-received by Patrick Stewart?

It was not. No, it wasn't. When they got nominated for a Grammy, they put out a press release where they said they don't care. "This is a meaningless accolade." And the Grammys got mad at them. They're like, "We nominated you for the Grammy, and you're talking crap about us?" They're like, "Dude, it's just who we are in character."

Maybe they were ahead of the curve, because now so many artists talk crap about the Grammys.

I think they were ahead of the curve on a lot of things. Rock and roll bands, there are so many that are salty now because it is harder to make money as a band. And rock and roll isn't the biggest thing anymore. All these bands you're seeing today, they have to become a brand. They can't be a band. They have to do other things. You're not just selling records anymore, because you don't sell records anymore.

Well, GWAR never made money off of their records. I mean, they've made money off their records, but they've always done other things. They've always had comics. They've always had movies. They've always had shirts and paraphernalia and little action figures. They've always done that, so they were more suited for this modern era than a lot of other rock bands.