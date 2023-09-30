Is Hocus Pocus 3 Still Happening At Disney, Or Are The Sanderson Sisters Done Running Amok?

"Hocus Pocus 2" introduced a new trio of witchy gal pals with Becca (Whitney Peak), Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), and Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), who would be formidable characters to carry on the film's legacy. However, it's not a "Hocus Pocus" movie without the Sanderson Sisters, who would certainly need to appear, or else Disney risks inciting a mob armed with brooms, torches, and pitchforks in the streets. Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Sarah Sanderson, told Extra TV that she's on board under one condition. "Bette is already starting rumors ... I hitch my wagon to her star. If she wants to do a third one ... no one says no to the Divine Miss M," she said. Kathy Najimy doesn't seem to be against the idea but recognizes that things might have to be a little bit different for what will presumably be the last go around. "I think if we did it 30 years later again, well, there would be walkers and canes involved. The flying might just be a little one-foot blip off the ground," she told People Magazine.

As for Midler, she told Entertainment Weekly that she was envious of people who get to play their character more than once and would love to play Winifred once more. "The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing," she also said, "If there was a third one, of course, I'd sign on, but I don't know how." It's not that Midler is against the idea, but the story would have to justify it. "But I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship [...] We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"