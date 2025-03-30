Who Framed Roger Rabbit Took An Extreme Mental Toll On Bob Hoskins

Hoskins was far from the first actor to star opposite someone who wasn't actually on screen with them. In truth, humans and cartoon characters have co-existed in films going as far back as the 1945 musical "Anchors Aweigh," in which Gene Kelly performs a dance sequence with Jerry the mouse from "Tom and Jerry." Still, the level of work Hoskins had to do to constantly interact with the unreal was clearly a massive challenge.

A 2012 article by Express quotes Hoskins as saying, "I had trained myself to hallucinate, and in the end, it screwed up my brain." He also admitted that after filming had wrapped, he would "be sitting, talking normally and suddenly a weasel would creep out of the wall at me." He noted that while his doctors encouraged him to take a bit of time off to decompress from the stress of being in such a big, odd movie, Hoskins went a bit further than their recommendation of a five-month sabbatical, taking a full year off after "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" became a massive success upon its release in the summer of 1988. Ultimately, the actor didn't appear in another film until early 1990, when he co-starred with a young Denzel Washington in the not-terribly well-received crime-comedy/fantasy "Heart Condition." His film output ramped up pretty quickly in the 1990s, though, as he appeared in everything from Steven Spielberg's "Hook" to the live-action "Super Mario Bros." movie.

In hindsight, of course, Hoskins' reaction may seem extreme, but it also makes perfect sense. Even now, when working with CGI creations is plenty common for actors in franchises like "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that doesn't make it any less normal. Still, today's actors can at least take heart in the knowledge that they're far from alone in experiencing this, whereas Hoskins no doubt felt like a true standout in his own way, and not a good one. Even his co-star Charles Fleischer (who voiced both the eponymous cartoon character and the streetwise Benny the Cab) seemed a bit off. In making-of featurettes about the film, Hoskins and others recalled Fleischer dressing up as Roger Rabbit to appear on set as a reference point. That may have been helpful to an extent, but it was also no doubt quite odd for all involved.