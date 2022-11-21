Brandy Will Return To The Role Of Cinderella In Disney+ Descendants Prequel The Pocketwatch

Whitney Houston was right: "Impossible things are happening every day." The first Black woman to ever play Cinderella on screen and the Vocal Bible herself, Brandy will be wearing her glass slippers once again as she reprises the role for the "Descendants" prequel film, "The Pocketwatch" for Disney+, according to Variety. Brandy first played the role in the 1997 "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" made-for-TV movie. At the time of release, the film was the most expensive made-for-TV film in history, a delightfully zany adaptation of the classic tale featuring catchy songs, an unbelievable costume design from Ellen Mirojnick, and a racially diverse cast that was a revolution.

"The Pocketwatch" takes place in the ridiculously popular "The Descendants" franchise, which focuses on the children of some of Disney's most memorable characters. The story centers on Red (Kyle Cantrall), the rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora), who crosses paths with Chloe (Mia Baker) the naive but bubbly daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. After some unexpected turmoil goes down, the two must work together and travel back in time using a magical pocket watch crafted by the Mad Hatter's son to save their future.

The influence of this version of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" is immeasurable, from the aesthetic design influences apparent in Disney films like "Disenchanted," to the far more important boundary-breaking casting decisions that allowed non-white fans to see themselves as fairytale stars, many for the very first time. For a generation of Disney fans, Brandy has always been our Cinderella, and it's an absolute delight to see her return to her royal roots.