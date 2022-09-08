Pixar And The Criterion Collection Are Teaming Up For A 4K Release Of WALL-E

In a bit of an unexpected and pleasant surprise for fans of both animation and physical media, Pixar has teamed up with the folks at Criterion for a special 4K Ultra HD release of one of the greatest animated movies of the last 15 years (at least). "WALL-E," the 2008 Oscar-winning triumph from director Andrew Stanton, is indeed going to get a physical release as part of the Criterion Collection. And it sounds like this is going to be worth the money.

Criterion made the somewhat unexpected announcement out of nowhere, revealing that the 4K edition of "WALL-E" will be hitting shelves in November. So Pixar fans now know what to put on their Christmas lists this year. Aside from an impressive list of special features (more on that in a moment), the film has been mastered in 4K, which was approved by Stanton personally. The new release also comes with some brand new cover art (below), which was cooked up by Jason Raish.