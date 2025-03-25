The 15 Best Criminal Minds Episodes Ranked

UnSub: Irish terrorist Ian "Valhalla" Doyle (Timothy V. Murphy).

Given that she had spent so long dealing with the absolute worst of imagined humanity on "Criminal Minds," it isn't surprising Paget Brewster lept at the chance to break away for a bit to join the cast of "Community." Still, there's no denying she's done some of her best work as an actor on the former show, as seen in the season 6 episode "Lauren."

Perhaps seeing her transition out of "Criminal Minds" on the horizon, the series gives Brewster's Emily Prentiss a jaw-dropping storyline that will propel her into her "final" season as a series regular. It explores the fallout of her last mission as an agent of Interpol, in which she went deep undercover as an arms dealer named "Lauren" to get close to international terrorist Ian Doyle. In the past, we see how her efforts take her places you'd never expect Emily to go — in the present, we see how much further she's willing to venture in order to protect her friends.

"Lauren" is a welcome showcase of talent for Brewster (and director Matthew Gray Gubler, for that matter) that surprisingly sticks the landing as it moves into the genre realm of the political action thriller. Especially on a first watch, it has the potential to be the most narratively impactful episode of the series so far.