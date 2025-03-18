Why Mandy Patinkin's Jason Gideon Left Criminal Minds

While each major broadcast network has procedural dramas, CBS is the king of the format, at least in the 21st century. It's mastered the art form of the procedural, specifically focused on crimes of all kind. The "NCIS" franchise alone has spawned a handful of series, each of them taking place in the United States and abroad going as far back as 2003.

But CBS is no stranger to other long-running procedural crime dramas, including the darker and no less famous "Criminal Minds." When "Criminal Minds" began airing in the fall of 2005, it boasted a unique hook, focusing on the profilers of a specific unit of the FBI and the very grim cases that they would have to solve all across the country. The show has lasted in some form for two decades, although what was once a full-season drama airing on CBS is now a streaming reboot series titled "Criminal Minds: Evolution" on Paramount+.

One of the common elements of procedural shows, no matter the network, is cast turnover. Yes, a show like "Criminal Minds" may have run for 15 seasons on CBS, and is now into its 17th via streaming, but the cast can't always remain the same. For example, when "Criminal Minds" premiered in 2005, its leading man was a most accomplished stage and screen performer beloved for so many of his roles: Mandy Patinkin. Some of us may know Patinkin best as Inigo Montoya from "The Princess Bride," but he's no stranger to CBS. In the 1990s, he was one of the leads on the network's medical drama "Chicago Hope," winning an Emmy for his work.

Despite this, Patinkin only played lead profiler Jason Gideon on "Criminal Minds" for two full seasons before departing. (You can see /Film's ranking of every season of "Criminal Minds" here.) So, why did Patinkin, and thus Gideon, leave? Well, it turns out the actor regretted signing on for such a dark drama in the first place.