Why CBS Cancelled Shemar Moore's SWAT Three Times

CBS is nearing the end of a television season, so you know what that means: it's time to cancel "S.W.A.T."!

The network that's home to the hugely successful, many-tentacled "NCIS" franchise has never been able to get Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan's reboot of the 1975 ABC television series to hit the procedural sweet spot with mainstream audiences who love this genre no matter how formulaic it gets. "S.W.A.T." stabilized ratings-wise when CBS moved it to Fridays for good during season 6, but that's when the network started observing its yearly tradition of canceling the show.

"S.W.A.T." has its fans, many of whom tune in just to see Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr., who, as a police officer of color, has fought to maintain a relatively harmonious relationship with the Los Angeles community he's tasked with protecting. Critics have never embraced "S.W.A.T." the way they did Ryan's "The Shield" (with which it shares a universe), so that's hurt the show's chances of getting renewed. Still, it's a highly visible, well-known brand that's older than many of the thriving franchises on the air. So why does it keep getting canceled, and, most importantly, is this execution going to stick?