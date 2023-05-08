S.W.A.T. Has Been Canceled After 6 Seasons Despite Strong Ratings

Things are not looking promising for television, folks. CBS has canceled "S.W.A.T" ahead of its seventh season in the network's most high-profile cut thus far. As a result, the upcoming season 6 finale will serve as the show's series finale as well. Starring Shemar Moore, the long-running show was inspired by the 1975 television series and subsequent feature film. According to Deadline, "S.W.A.T" is both the "most established" and "most expensive" scripted CBS series, despite having shows like "N.C.I.S." and "Blue Bloods" on their roster which have been around much longer.

However, the show's abrupt end really puts into perspective the kind of economic blows the studios are bracing for — whether or not they're warranted, as per the WGA Writers Strike. (You may or may not know this, but writers are striking for a mere 2% of studio profits, so there's definitely more coming in ... and heading into executives' pockets ... than they'd like you to believe.)

The thing that really highlights how bad things seem to be getting for television across the board is the fact that "S.W.A.T." has actually been making all the right moves a growing, well-loved show should and would. According to Deadline, they have had a year-over-year rise in linear viewership by impressive double digits since the show was moved into its current Friday timeslot. In fact, that move has been instrumental in its recent rise.