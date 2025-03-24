Every Recurring Character The Simpsons Has Killed Off

It seems fitting that the first recurring character's death on "The Simpsons" was a friend of Lisa, the most sensitive member of the family. In season 6's "Round Springfield," the charming jazz musician dies of an apparent heart attack off-screen. It's devastating news for Lisa, especially since she was just about to share with him some good news.

Bleeding Gums Murphy serves a similar purpose to Mr. Bergstrom from season 2' "Lisa's Substitute," in that he's a smart, trustworthy adult who sees Lisa's value and gives her hope that things will get better. (It's tough being the only normal person in a town full of idiots, after all.) Both characters only get to hang out with Lisa for a small window of time before the show whisks them away. It's sad to see Bleeding Gums go, but at least his ghost returns in the clouds for one final song.

This episode is uniquely grounded for season 6, a year of "The Simpsons" that was otherwise very hectic and over-the-top. In a season of chaos, the show slowed down to let Lisa go through all the stages of grief. It makes for one of the most underrated episodes in the classic era. The show itself may have joked in season 8 that Bleeding Gums was never popular (more on that soon), but Bleeding Gums will always hold a special place in my heart.

27 years later, "The Simpsons" would introduce Bleeding Gums' adult son Monk. The episode, "The Sound of Bleeding Gums," serves as a nice final chapter to a Bleeding Gums trilogy. Sure, it raises a massive continuity issue (how did Monk grow into adulthood while Lisa stayed the same age!?) but that's a small price to pay for some Bleeding Gums goodness.