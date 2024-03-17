The Simpsons' Futurama Crossover Broke A Long-Standing Matt Groening Rule

In the "The Simpsons" episode "Future-Drama" (April 17, 2005), Bart (Nancy Cartwright) and Lisa (Yeardley Smith) visit the mad scientist Professor Frink (Hank Azaria) to get a glimpse into their future. Frink has invented a future-predicting computer, and the Simpson children ask to see what they might look like as teenagers. In the year 2013, Bart is dating a cool skateboarder named Jenda (Amy Poehler) and Lisa, on her way to medical school, has had an on-again-off-again relationship with Milhouse (Pamela Hayden). Marge has been dating Krusty the Clown (Dan Castellaneta) after leaving Homer for committing a flagrant financial crime (he purchased a leaky, underwater home).

To ensure the episode is sufficiently surreal, there is a scene wherein the teenage Bart and the older Homer (Castellaneta) pass through a quantum tunnel and emerge on the other side with a robot they mysteriously accumulated. The robot is Bender (John DiMaggio), the drunken droid from Matt Groening's "Futurama," a series that, at the time, had recently been canceled for the first time. Bender announces that Bart and Homer are his new best friends. Homer calls Bender a loser and throws him out of the car, dashing him to pieces.

"Future-Drama" wasn't the first time "The Simpsons" peeked into the futures of its characters, of course, nor was it even the first to feel like a canonical posit of things to come. It was, however, the first time Bart and Lisa had been depicted as teenagers. It seems that this was something of a bugaboo. On the DVD commentary track for "Future-Drama," writer Matt Selman notes that Groening had a hard-and-fast rule about showing Bart and Lisa as teens. It was a rule Selman had to ask permission to break.