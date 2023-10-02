John DiMaggio Took A New Approach To Futurama's Bender For The Hulu Revival

Back when it wasn't clear if John DiMaggio would return for the revival of "Futurama," fans were concerned because, well, Bender is the most important character. Fry might technically be the protagonist, but it's Bender whose delightful selfishness and cruelty has truly won the hearts of the fandom. Much like Bart Simpson in first few seasons of "The Simpsons," Bender was the show's initial claim to fame. Even non-fans know who Bender is, and they're able to appreciate the irony of the show's only robot main character being the most irrational and emotional of the bunch.

But although DiMaggio unfortunately did not win his salary battle with Hulu, that pay dispute had nothing to do with his love for the character. "Bender is part of my soul and nothing about this is meant to be disrespectful to the fans or my 'Futurama' family," he tweeted in February of last year. "It's about self-respect. And honestly, being tired of an industry that's become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists' time and talent."

DiMaggio returned despite losing the salary negotiations, in part because the Hulu executives correctly assumed that he loved the show too much to really walk away. "I didn't want, nor did my agent want, me standing outside of a house that I should have been having Thanksgiving dinner in," DiMaggio explained at the time. "It was just like, 'OK, I gotta say yes, because I don't want the demise of the show on my shoulders.' They were ready to bring in other people. It was what it was."

So what's changed for DiMaggio in his latest run on the show? The biggest difference this time around is the way he views Bender as a character.