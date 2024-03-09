Futurama Hid A Hard-To-Spot Reference To One Of The All-Time Rarest Star Wars Toys

In this brave new world of "Star Wars" fandom, it's almost unfathomable that there exist elements within the various films, novels, comics, and TV shows that don't have some sort of backstory or origin point. While obviously this stems from the huge fanbase for "Star Wars" loving the fictional universe so much that they wish to study and know absolutely everything that's in it, this trend also originated out of an inherent idea popularized by creator George Lucas with the very first movie in the franchise back in 1977 — the implication that we're seeing a small part of a larger world, and every planet, ship, and creature we see (whether in the foreground or background) has its own history and story.

It's a powerful implication, and one that's essential to constructing a wholly fictional universe. Yet, of course, it's mostly hogwash — or at least it used to be. While Lucasfilm and those making "Star Wars" media now have entire groups of people dedicated to keeping the lore of the universe neat and tidy, in the more rough-and-tumble early days of the original trilogy, a lot of fans and professionals just had to guess when it came to the names of background characters, let alone their stories.

One of these characters is an alien who appears very briefly in 1983's "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," a denizen of Jabba the Hutt's sail barge who eventually was given the very enticing name of Saelt-Marae. Before that, however, he was known by the much less suave name of Yak Face. Thanks in large part to his status as a hard-to-get action figure, that bit of Saelt's history turns up, of all places, as a hard-to-spot Easter egg gag in an episode of the animated series "Futurama."