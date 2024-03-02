Futurama's Creators Tried To Challenge Viewers With Hidden Clues In The Pilot

"Futurama" is first and foremost a comedy, but by setting events a thousand years in the future, it invited itself to have the kind of worldbuilding you'd see in more straight-laced science fiction. The writers aren't just out to make their audience laugh, but to invest them in a futuristic world.

The "Futurama" writers are learned science-fiction nerds themselves. Series co-creator David X. Cohen has degrees in physics and computer science, while David A. Goodman, who wrote the "Futurama" episode "Where No Fan Has Gone Before," (which featured most of the original "Star Trek" cast) went on to write for "Star Trek: Enterprise." Since the writers are nerds, they know how obsessive nerds think and engage with media by overanalyzing it.

The creators of "Futurama" admit they've even relied on fans to preserve the series' continuity, checking the "Futurama" wiki rather than rewatching episodes themselves. An audio commentary track for the series premiere, "Space Pilot 3000" — featuring Cohen, co-creator Matt Groening, Bender voice actor John DiMaggio, and episode co-directors Gregg Vanzo & Rich Moore — touches on the topic of fans' intensity. "To do a show where you're setting up a story that takes place a thousand years in the future, and what we tried to do, we tried to lay in a lot of little secrets in this episode that we would pay off later," Groening recounted. Indeed, an observant viewer will notice those hints — and many did. The creators learned about "Futurama" fans' dedication early on when online fans quickly beat a "challenge" the pilot laid out for them.