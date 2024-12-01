The Best Episode Of The Simpsons, According To IMDb

With a show like "The Simpsons," which has an undeniably perfect run of early seasons, It's impossible to pick a best episode. We at /Film have had a go at ranking the best seasons of "The Simpsons," and even ranking the best "Simpsons" episodes, but even then the process of trying to pick between unimpeachably brilliant installments reveals the futility of it all.

As almost everyone knows, the show lost its way as it went on, though the exact point at which it jumped the proverbial shark remains a hotly debated topic among fans. Even taking the most conservative view, i.e. that "The Simpsons" was only really good from seasons 4 to 8, that's still five seasons of 22 to 24 episodes each to pick from — all of them classic entries.

For those with a Comic Book Guy disposition, however, getting a final and resolute answer to this conundrum of the single best episode of "The Simpsons" remains a necessity. Luckily, IMDb is here to solve the riddle once and for all, and while we all know it's going to be one of the classic episodes, considering just how many there are to choose from, it's still somewhat intriguing to know which episode managed to top the site's list.