Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane Was Surprised By The Reaction To One Death

In 2013, "Family Guy" released perhaps its most controversial episode yet — no, not "Partial Terms of Endearment," it was "Life of Brian." After a seemingly typical opening act, the episode switched gears when Brian was hit by a car. There were no jokes — the Griffins' grief was treated with almost total seriousness in a way that was pretty jarring to most long-term fans of the series. The rest of the episode centers around the Griffins coping with their loss by getting a new dog, this one named Vinny (Tony Sirico). Stewie initially doesn't like this new foul-mouthed Italian dog, but he comes around to him by the end.

Fans were not thrilled. Not only does this episode kill off Brian, but it moves past him with almost offensive speed. By the following week's episode, "Into Harmony's Way," the show had already embraced this new status quo, having Vinny casually hang out with the family as if he's been there the entire time. Even worse was how "Life of Brian" went out of its way to clarify that time travel, a common plot device in the series, was no longer an option; Stewie destroys his time machine right before Brian's death, and makes no attempt to rebuild it. The episode is often ranked among the worst in the show, although I myself chose not to include it in my list of worst "Family Guy" episodes.

To "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane, the outrage over Brian's death was surprising, but not necessarily a bad thing. "We were all very surprised — in a good way — that people still cared about that character to be that angry," he said at the time. "It didn't occur to us. We thought it would maybe create a little bit of a stir, but the rage was not something we counted on."