The 5 Worst Family Guy Episodes, Ranked

On paper, "Seahorse Seashell Party" should be amazing. It's the episode where Meg finally stands up to the rest of the family, giving them some proper payback for the abuse they've hurled at her over the years. There were just two problems: Meg's rants to the rest of the family weren't that well-written, and the episode's resolution was terrible. After Meg tears into her family for their horrible behavior, she ends up feeling guilty and decides to let them continue treating her like trash.

You could, if you really wanted to, read this resolution as an intentional commentary on the tragic cyclical nature of abuse and how victims often have a misguided need to put their abusers' feelings above their own. You could also maybe read this ending as a purposely sad one, a marker of just how little Meg thinks of herself that she'd be willing to sacrifice her own happiness for the sake of these monsters.

But it's with Meg's final conversation with Brian, where he calls her a hero for her decision, where the episode loses me. It seems like the episode genuinely believes Brian in this final moment and doesn't have any understanding at all of just how twisted this ending is. People often rank "Screams of Silence: The Story of Brenda Q" as one of the worst episodes of "Family Guy," as that one has a tonal dissonance problem in its depiction of serious domestic abuse, but at least that episode has the happy ending of Brenda's abuser getting killed. It doesn't make Brenda return to him and try to pass it off as a happy ending.