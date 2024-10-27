The Family Guy Character The Simpsons Creator Wants To Steal

It's not all that surprising that, in a more than 30-year run, "The Simpsons" has undergone major transformations. When the series debuted in 1989, it stoked the ire of conservative figures who were dismayed by a show that seemed to celebrate dysfunctional families and featured a bratty kid who was proud of his own insubordination. The most obvious example was when President George W. Bush famously stated in a 1992 speech that he wanted American families to be "a lot more like the Waltons and a lot less like the Simpsons."

But by the end of the '90s, the Fox show had lost some of its subversive edge, and not just because it had slowly been subsumed by mainstream culture. In 1999 — ten years after "The Simpsons" debuted, and on the exact same network — "Family Guy" arrived and was immediately more brash, brazen, and willing to go where "The Simpsons" never did in pursuit of a joke. As former showrunner and writer Mike Reiss wrote in his book, "Springfield Confidential," "I'm a jaded, old TV writer, but that show somehow manages to shock me on a weekly basis. They do jokes about AIDS, abortion, and the Holocaust, topics we've never touched."

Alongside the equally shocking and unashamedly vulgar "South Park," which debuted in 1997, "Family Guy" made "The Simpsons" look tame. The former scourge of the American right had become a fairly benign feature of the pop culture landscape, and struggled to match the irreverence of its rivals. Now, 35 years after it first aired, it has become that series that is somehow still running but nobody you know is watching it (though "The Simpsons" can still be good, at times), while "South Park" and "Family Guy" have followed in its footsteps by becoming accepted into pop culture.

Which means, rather than feuding or trying to outdo the other, the creators of these shows are now free to simply chat it up and reminisce about their time on-air, which is exactly what "Simpsons" and "Family Guy" creators, Matt Groening and Seth Macfarlane, did in a 2014 piece for Entertainment Weekly, during which Groening even revealed which character he'd steal from his counterpart's series.