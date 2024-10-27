The Simpsons Paused One Classic Gag Because Family Guy Kept Copying It

The rivalry between "Family Guy" and "The Simpsons" may not be all that culturally relevant now, but at one time it was a fairly tense affair. As "South Park" pointed out with its "Simpsons Already Did It" episode way back in 2002, Matt Groening's seminal animated series is inescapably influential and no matter how hard a new adult animated series tries, it will ultimately end up using a storyline that hews closely to a "Simpsons" episode. Even real life can't help but be influenced by the show, with "The Simpsons" predicting dozens of real-life events and cultural developments before they even happened.

But with its focus on a boorish father figure as the head of a dysfunctional family, "Family Guy" always seemed a little more indebted to "The Simpsons" than other shows. This in and of itself was the cause of the two shows' infamous rivalry, which started after the "Simpsons" episode "Treehouse of Horror XXIII," in which a group of Homer clones featured Peter Griffin himself. "Family Guy" had a surprisingly bleak response to this in the 2007 episode "Movin' Out (Brian's Song)," in which Quagmire forces himself on Marge before gunning down the whole Simpsons family. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Fox ensured this "joke" was cut from the episode, but the "Simpsons"/"Family Guy" feud had been well and truly ignited.

During those intense early-aughts years, "The Simpsons" was never forced to cut any attempts to poke fun at "Family Guy" — mostly because the show avoided horrific sexual assault "gags." However, the writers did take it upon themselves to self-edit, cutting a certain type of joke that had come to define the humor on Seth MacFarlane's show.