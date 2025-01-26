The Real Reason The Simpsons Killed Off Maude Flanders

In the "The Simpsons" episode "Alone Again, Natura-Diddly" (February 13, 2000), the Simpsons discover a new outdoor auto racing track inside their favorite nature preserve and decide to stay and watch a race or two. Indeed, many recognizable characters are there, including Ned Flanders (Harry Shearer) and his wife Maude (Marcia Mitzman Gaven), who sit in the back row. In between races, cheerleaders take to the track and use a t-shirt cannon to fire free clothing into the stands. Tragically, one of the errant t-shirts strikes Maude in the chest, throwing her over the back railing of the stadium. She plunges to her death, landing in the parking lot below.

The rest of the episode follows Ned's grieving process as he mourns the loss of his wife. Ned, perhaps shockingly, even finds his faith in God shaken over the tragedy; ordinarily, Ned is ultra-Christian.

Maude Flanders is one of the few characters that "The Simpsons" actually, permanently killed off. The other was the jazz musician "Bleeding Gums" Murphy, who has only returned in flashbacks, or, occasionally, as a ghost. Dr. Marvin Monroe also died, and his gravestone was even seen in "Alone Again, Natura-Diddly," but the character mysteriously returned years later. "I've been very sick," was all he had to offer.

Maude, however, was an important enough character to change the thrust of the one of "The Simpsons" more notable characters. Ned Flanders, previously happily married with a family, now had to cope with being a widower. The happy-go-lucky character was now infused with an element of tragedy.

It turns out, though, that the writers killed Maude Flanders for reasons beyond mere storytelling opportunities or Ned's character alteration. It seems that the actress who played Maude, Maggie Roswell, asked for a raise. When she didn't get it, Roswell quit. In response, the "Simpsons" writers simply offed the character. The pay dispute was reported by CBR.