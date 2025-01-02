The 15 Best Guest Stars On The Simpsons, Ranked

"The Simpsons" has no shortage of memorable characters, but many of them are voiced by the same stable of actors who voice the main cast. Harry Shearer, Hank Azaria, and Dan Castellaneta are immensely talented voice actors, but sometimes, a role comes along that needs someone else to take the wheel.

There are some common reasons why celebrities agree to guest star on "The Simpsons." But even if they're only doing it because their kids made them, they can still make an impact, even if their character is never seen again after a single appearance. Whether they were simply funny or profoundly affected a member of the main cast, these celebrity cameos weren't just gimmicks. They helped change the DNA of the sitcom.

/Film has already gone through the worst celebrity cameos "The Simpsons" has ever had. Now, let's look through the best of the best, ranking the greatest celebrity guest stars ever to grace Springfield.