The Simpsons' Treehouse Of Horror Tradition Almost Ended Before It Could Begin

Fun trivia! For its first 12 installments, the annual "Treehouse of Horror" episodes of "The Simpsons" were merely called "The Simpsons Halloween Special." It wouldn't be until 2002 that "The Simpsons" would adopt the more familiar "Treehouse" title for its horror shows.

Starting with the show's second season, the "Simpsons" showrunners used their Halloween episodes to tell shorter, more outlandish stories wherein fantasy elements could be more openly employed, monsters could coexist with the title family, and the characters could die horrible, bloody deaths. For the most part, the "Treehouse of Horror" episodes were anthology shows, with each installment featuring three brief segments, many of them openly ripped off from "The Twilight Zone." Later on, "Treehouse" would be used to lampoon movies in a more general fashion, as when Homer (Dan Castellaneta) and Marge (Julie Kavner) re-enacted the 2005 action film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."

As of this writing, there have been 34 "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, including an additional recent special called "Not It." A 35th is scheduled to air on November 5, 2023, and a 36th, coming out of the show's upcoming season, is inevitable.

As with anything with such longevity, the "Treehouse of Horror" episodes have become a Halloween tradition, and many "Simpsons" fans hold the "Treehouses" in high esteem.

According to a recent retrospective in Mel Magazine, however, the traditional nearly didn't come to pass. The first Halloween Special was initially intended to be a one-time event. The segments were constructed in a hurry, based only on show creator Matt Groening's idea that there be an episode wherein the Simpson kids Bart (Nancy Cartwright) and Lisa (Yeardley Smith) tell ghost stories. One of the episode's writers, Jay Kogen, recalled how it all came together.