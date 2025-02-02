House Of The Dragon: Rhaenyra Targaryen's Children In The Show & Books Explained

Rhaenyra, as the daughter of Viserys I with his first wife, Aemma Arryn, was forced into an arranged marriage with her second cousin Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan). However, she had a secret affair with Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), and it's pretty likely that all three of her children from the time she was married to Laenor are actually his. (Not only do the kids look a tremendous amount like Ser Harwin, but he's very attached to them as well.) The pair had three sons: Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon (played by Leo Hart as a child and Harry Collett as a young adult), Lucerys "Luke" Velaryon (played by Harvey Sadler as a child and Elliot Grihault as a young adult), and Joffrey Velaryon (Oscar Eskinazi). Unfortunately, Ser Harwin dies in a fire at the extremely cursed castle of Harrenhal, which prevents Rhaenyra from having any more children by him, and Laenor fakes his death and leaves for Essos with Rhaenyra's blessing, although it's likely that he isn't alive as of the end of season 2.

Jace is an earnest, good-hearted soul who really believes in his mother's claim to the throne (which would place him second in line). He rides the dragon Vermax and does his best to serve as a member of his mother's small council and envoy, including petitioning for an alliance with House Frey. His younger brother Luke has a bit more Targaryen fire in him, and during a nasty fight as children with his uncle-cousins Aegon II and Aemond Targaryen, he sliced Aemond with a knife and caused him to lose his eye, which would have devastating consequences down the line. His dragon is Arrax, and he is the heir to Driftmark. Youngest son Joffrey is bonded to the dragon Tyraxes and we know very little about him otherwise, as he's still quite young in the series.