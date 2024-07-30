House Of The Dragon Season 2's Dragonriders Have Everyone Asking The Same Thing About Laenor Velaryon

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon."

The first season of "House of the Dragon" teased the bond between dragon and rider as something special that can also threaten Westeros with the medieval equivalent of nuclear warfare, but it's season 2 that's really made this a central element of the show. The current season has truly sold the idea that dragons are scary god-level weapons that are also giant curious cats who like to play around.

The rules and lore of dragon and human bonding have always been kind of vague in the "Game of Thrones" universe. The book that "House of the Dragon" is based on, "Fire & Blood," is presented as having been written by maesters who don't have the full story, leaving plenty of room for its adaptation to explore and experiment with its lore and narrative. Still, for all the good changes "House of the Dragon" has made to its source material, some fans were left wondering after the latest episode whether the show has created a huge plot hole in its story. It all comes down to Seasmoke the dragon chasing after and then forcing Addam of Hull to accept his role as a new dragonrider.

The problem is that Seasmoke was already bonded with Laenor Velaryon, who is said to have died in "Fire & Blood" but previously appeared to get a happy ending on "House of the Dragon." Last season, we saw Laenor fake his death and leave Westeros in secret, crossing the Narrow Sea with his lover, Ser Qarl Correy. However, it's believed that dragons can only bond with one person at a time, and as long as that rider is alive, the dragon cannot bond with anyone else. This would certainly seem to indicate that Laenor died off-screen.