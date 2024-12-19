Ah, movie trailers. Are they still a unique medium unto themselves that are enjoyable to watch on their own? While the function and ethos of the trailer is the same as it ever was — to provide a first look at upcoming cinema releases, and sell the public on them by trying to promote their tone/premise/cast/etc. — there's no question that they've changed over the years from being endearingly idiosyncratic to being almost completely homogenous. After all, who isn't sick of hearing a slowed-down remix or cover version of a pop song stretched out over three minutes, intermittently broken up by dead air for punchy lines of dialogue and/or orchestra stings?

Trends in trailers have always been a thing, from the "cast of thousands" overselling of the 1930s and '40s to the "in a world..." Don LaFontaine '90s era to the "BWAAAM"-ified post-"Inception" period of the '10s, but our current trend tends to make everything seem especially same-y. Add to that the fact that a saturated entertainment news cycle means audiences might know a little too much about upcoming releases even before the trailer drops. There used to be a time when the release of a trailer was the first anyone in the general public even heard a movie was happening, let alone what it was about and what it looked and sounded like. And how many times have you heard some version of the phrase, "the trailers didn't sell it" or "they made it look different"? Are trailers still even relevant in 2024?

The answer, my friends, is yes, and we're here to celebrate the ones that allow that answer to continue to be "yes." Here are the 12 best movie trailers of 2024, ranging from some unintentional camp to a mini-masterpiece by itself. In all cases, these trailers only serve to enhance and enrich the films they belong to, proving that trailers still have a place in the cinematic landscape.