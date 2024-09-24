Marvel's Thunderbolts Trailer Has A Frustrating Feature That Is Annoying Fans

Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero flick "Thunderbolts*" is slated to be the 36th feature film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will assemble six ancillary characters culled from previous MCU movies and TV shows, making them into a ragtag fighting force. On the team are the Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, and Taskmaster (David Harbor, Florence Pugh, and Olga Kurylenko) from "Black Widow," the Winter Soldier and U.S. Agent (Sebastian Stan and Wyatt Russell) from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) from "Ant-Man and the Wasp." These characters previously served as low-level villains or antagonists, but are now redeeming themselves as hunted antiheroes.

The first full trailer for "Thunderbolts*" was released on September 23, 2024, and it displays the requisite action that the genre demands, as well as the notable character reveals that the MCU is known for. The characters are also well-equipped with quips, wielding bathos like a cudgel. A car is shot during an intense chase sequence, but the Red Guardian says not to worry, as the car is bulletproof. The bullets then break the windows and penetrate the chassis. Bulletproof? "It's bulletproof-ish!" he yells.

There's one detail in the trailer that's driving everyone up a wall, though, and that's the use of the Pixie's "Where Is My Mind?" on the soundtrack. The song choice is controversial for two reasons. One, "Where Is My Mind?" played at the tail end of David Fincher's "Fight Club" and has since become strong associated with that 1999 cult classic. And two, slowed-down remixes of classic rock songs is a move trailer cliché that fell out of vogue about seven years ago. Twitter/X users have thus logged on to register their distaste.