The Thunderbolts Trailer Has A Sentry Easter Egg Only Hardcore Marvel Fans Noticed

After years of rumors, hints and teases (both in the press and within the body of Marvel movies and television themselves), the first look at the Thunderbolts has finally dropped today thanks to the release of the "Thunderbolts*" trailer. Even though the footage seems to promise a fairly predictable gritty, action-oriented antihero team up movie (what is this, some kind of Suicide Squad?), all is not quite what it seems. First and foremost, we have yet to find out just what the heck is up with the asterisk being attached to the title. Is it to indicate that the team name will be changed at the close of the movie, and reveal that they're going under another recognizable name from the comic books? (Dark Avengers, anyone?) Or is it merely there to indicate these characters' expendability? (What is this, some kind of Expend4bles?)

Or maybe it's a secret third thing, given the Easter eggs that are hidden in plain sight throughout the trailer. Around about the preview's midpoint, we see Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) wander into a mysterious storage room that seems to be filled with random files, blueprints, and other detritus. While this moment sees Yelena meet her soon-to-be fellow Thunderbolts in the form of Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and whoever Bob is (played by Lewis Pullman), the five of them are put into sudden danger when the room locks and giant jet engines start up. The trailer then proceeds to give us a couple shots of the crates peppered throughout the room — the better to hit pause and enhance. Sure enough, some denizens of the internet have done just that, and have discovered that one of the items in those crates is a blueprint which is labeled "The Watchtower." This is not a Bob Dylan or Jimi Hendrix reference, however; it's another hint at the potential appearance of the Marvel character known as Robert Reynolds, aka The Sentry!