The Thunderbolts Trailer Has A Sentry Easter Egg Only Hardcore Marvel Fans Noticed
After years of rumors, hints and teases (both in the press and within the body of Marvel movies and television themselves), the first look at the Thunderbolts has finally dropped today thanks to the release of the "Thunderbolts*" trailer. Even though the footage seems to promise a fairly predictable gritty, action-oriented antihero team up movie (what is this, some kind of Suicide Squad?), all is not quite what it seems. First and foremost, we have yet to find out just what the heck is up with the asterisk being attached to the title. Is it to indicate that the team name will be changed at the close of the movie, and reveal that they're going under another recognizable name from the comic books? (Dark Avengers, anyone?) Or is it merely there to indicate these characters' expendability? (What is this, some kind of Expend4bles?)
Or maybe it's a secret third thing, given the Easter eggs that are hidden in plain sight throughout the trailer. Around about the preview's midpoint, we see Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) wander into a mysterious storage room that seems to be filled with random files, blueprints, and other detritus. While this moment sees Yelena meet her soon-to-be fellow Thunderbolts in the form of Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and whoever Bob is (played by Lewis Pullman), the five of them are put into sudden danger when the room locks and giant jet engines start up. The trailer then proceeds to give us a couple shots of the crates peppered throughout the room — the better to hit pause and enhance. Sure enough, some denizens of the internet have done just that, and have discovered that one of the items in those crates is a blueprint which is labeled "The Watchtower." This is not a Bob Dylan or Jimi Hendrix reference, however; it's another hint at the potential appearance of the Marvel character known as Robert Reynolds, aka The Sentry!
Who watches The Watchtower?
Could the "Thunderbolts*" trailer really be teeing up an appearance by The Sentry? At the least, that's the role Pullman is said to be playing. As with everything regarding the highly secretive Marvel Cinematic Universe these days, though, not all is immediately clear. The Sentry is far from your average superhero character; in the comics, the clandestine government Project Sentry sought to reproduce the Super Solider serum which begat Captain America, seeking to make it 100,000 times as effective. While bureaucratic red tape meant the project went to seed, one day Robert Reynolds, a meth addict (!!), broke into a scientist's lab looking for drugs. Accidentally consuming the serum, he was suddenly given the power of a million suns. While Robert initially used this great power to fashion himself into a superhero called The Sentry, seeking to help humankind, his dark addictive personality reared its terrible head, literally, becoming a supervillain known as The Void. In the 23 years of the character's appearances in Marvel's comics, Robert has struggled privately and openly with this dual nature, leading to some truly wild (and, in fine Marvel tradition, heavily character-based) shenanigans.
The Sentry's headquarters is the building known as the Watchtower, which he built in midtown Manhattan. After a fight with an archenemy taking over his mind led Robert to use his powers to make everyone on Earth forget he existed (ah, comics), Tony Stark decided to build Stark Tower on the very spot the Watchtower used to exist. Given that, could this Watchtower blueprint be an Easter egg hinting that the Sentry previously existed in the MCU's past? Or, perhaps the building that used to be Stark/Avengers Tower, the one we see Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) assembling the Thunderbolts in, is now being referred to as The Watchtower, as a sort of nod to the comic book fans in the audience?
Whatever the case may be, we should have some concrete answers (hopefully with no asterisks needed) when "Thunderbolts*" hits movie theaters on May 2, 2025.