Expendables 4 Ending Explained: The Dead Don't Die

Major spoilers for "Expend4bles" follow.

Ever since "The Expendables" was released in 2010, the identity and tone of the franchise has been heavily in question. That first film seemed to want to have things both ways, presenting the trials and tribulations of the (very fictional) titular team of mercenaries while metatextually commenting on (and piggybacking off of) the action stars playing them. Put another way, it's as if the crossover formula seen in Marvel's "The Avengers" franchise was reversed: the coming together of the film's stars are the big draw, while the characters are (at least initially) not well known.

While 2012's "The Expendables 2" leaned far more into the meta aspects of people like Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chuck Norris showing up in the same film, 2014's "The Expendables 3" attempted to find a similar balance to the first film, establishing its characters in their own right while still making winks and nods to the actors' cinematic legacies. As with any franchise, the bar has to continually be raised with each installment, and, eventually, a direction has to be chosen in order to keep moving forward.

"Expend4bles" (which, if you couldn't tell from the goofy title, is the 4th installment) seeks to shake things up yet again for the New Orleans-based mercenary crew. Not only are there new additions to the team, there is also a subtraction (or two, depending on how you look at it), and even the entire structure of the film breaks apart from the three prior entries. While The Expendables have faced on-screen change and loss before, "Expend4bles" marries the metatext and literal text of the franchise aptly, insofar as it puts the audience in the place of the mercenary's mindset: always expect the unexpected.