The Boys: The Real Name Of Every Member Of The Seven

The leader of the Seven and its most terrifying member is Homelander. He's sort of like Superman if Superman had a milk fetish and thoroughly enjoyed hurting other people, and he's an unrepentant monster. Throughout the first four seasons, we've gotten a few glimpses at Homelander's childhood, and in season 4 we learned more about how he was tortured by Vought to test his supe powers, leading to some of his most sadistic revenge yet.

Other than the people who knew him (and often abused him) as a child, no one calls Homelander by his birth name, which is John. He doesn't have a family so much as he was created using in vitro fertilization — his mother was an unhoused runaway and his father was Vought's very first supe, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). From the time he was little he was molded by Vought to be the face of their supe program, so it makes sense that he identifies more as Homelander than he does as John. In fact, most of the people who even know that's his name are dead, so in a way John is dead now, too.

The only relationship that Homelander truly seems to care about is with his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), and he does have a slightly different identity with his son than he does with anybody else. He's not exactly Homelander the sadistic monster or the American "hero," but a more human, slightly softer version of himself, sort of what John might have been without all of Vought's meddling. Sometimes there are hints of a human that peek through Homelander's evil outer shell, thanks largely to Antony Starr's incredible performance, and it can make him a tiny bit more sympathetic.