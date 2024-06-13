Yep, That's An Oscar-Winning Actor Playing The Deep's New Girlfriend On The Boys Season 4

Say what you will about the Deep (Chace Crawford), but the man clearly respects fish far more than the average human. He's had fish friends and even fish lovers, and has always tried his best to help them out of sticky situations. (Well, sort of. He probably could've done more for poor Timothy the octopus.) His attempts to help out his fish friends don't always work out, but the mere fact that he's trying sets him a step above the rest of the Seven. Nobody else cared when poor Lucy the whale got impaled by a boat, but the Deep stuck around to comfort her in her final hour.

Season 4 of "The Boys" takes the Deep's love for fish a step further, reintroducing us to his octopus girlfriend, Ambrosius. She's presented as sweet and loving, if perhaps a little too clingy for the Deep's liking. (Although considering she's trapped in a tank in his closet all day, who can blame her for getting a bit antsy?) Most importantly, she can talk, and she's voiced by none other than Tilda Swinton. Yes, that Tilda Swinton. The Oscar-winning actor behind riveting dramas like "The Eternal Daughter" and "We Need to Talk About Kevin" is now voicing a horny octopus.

Swinton's wise, sophisticated line delivery juxtaposes well with a sentient sea-creature complaining that her human boyfriend hasn't been properly "intimate" with her in weeks. It's a casting choice similar to having Patrick Stewart voice a baby on "Family Guy," in that so much of the humor comes from how such a role should presumably be beneath such a well-respected actor by now. The Deep's love affairs with fish have always leaned heavily on absurdist humor, so throwing Swinton into the mix feels like a natural next step.