Extraction 3 - Director, Cast And More Info

This post contains spoilers for "Extraction" and "Extraction 2."

Back when everyone was stuck inside during the global pandemic, we apparently did nothing but stream the heck out of Netflix's 2020 actioner "Extraction." Starring Chris Hemsworth as black market mercenary Tyler Rake, the film became the most-streamed original movie on the platform, making a sequel all but certain. And wouldn't you know, Netflix churned out a follow-up in no time, debuting "Extraction 2" in 2023 and doubling down on the unrelenting action sequences of the first movie. Whereas the first film delivered a 12-minute "one-take" sequence, the sequel featured a full 21 minutes of unbroken action as Rake battled his way out of a Georgian prison, taking down innumerable thugs and a few helicopters on his way.

Despite the fact that "Extraction 2" was an exhausting and dour return to the world of Tyler Rake, it clearly managed to rake in (sorry) the viewing figures that Netflix was hoping for. According to the platform, the sequel amassed almost 43 million views (88.38 million hours viewed divided by 2.07 runtime hours) in its first week on the service, which was more than enough for the company to green-light a third film. At the TUDUM event on June 17, 2023 Hemsworth took to the stage to officially announce "Extraction 3."

Whether you like it or not, then, it seems we'll be getting a steady supply of Tyler Rake in the coming years. So, you might as well get up to date on what exactly to expect from the next film, when it's coming out, and whether director Sam Hargrave will just go all-out and make the next film one long take from start to finish.