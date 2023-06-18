Extraction 2 Follows The First Film's Footsteps, Using Gardening Tools For The Worst

This post contains spoilers for "Extraction 2."

There's a long history of action movies trying to inject some cursory emotional drama, usually "fridging" the hero's wife or kid to provide motivation and elicit some feeling among viewers. John Wick's wife and dog might be the ultimate example of recent years. But whereas the "John Wick" filmmakers recognized that over-the-top action was their main selling point and doubled down on that aspect with every entry in the franchise, "Extraction" and "Extraction 2" use large amounts of their runtime to indulge in the main character's emotional trauma.

That character is Tyler Rake — one of the most obviously ridiculous names for an action hero of all time. Tyler Rake is very upset because he lost his son to leukemia and his wife left him. But instead of the wife and son being a brief reference point used to propel Rake on his violent missions, both "Extraction" and the sequel spend a lot of time trying to wring some emotion from Rake's ongoing grief, seemingly trying to pass themselves off as serious explorations of the harrowing experience of losing a loved one. The rest of the time, Tyler Rake kills people with gardening tools.

And while I'd hoped "Extraction 2" would pull a "John Wick: Chapter 2" and just go all in on the action, it seems writer Joe Russo was intent on reminding us that Tyler Rake is a haunted, tortured man, who spends his days watching videos of his wife and son skipping around on what is presumably the same beach on which all action heroes envision their dead wives cavorting in flashbacks. Luckily, for those who enjoy horticultural tool murder, however, Russo and director Sam Hargrave also added a lot more of that for the sequel.