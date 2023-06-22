How Extraction 2 Director Sam Hargrave Decided That Character Would Be The One To Die

This post contains spoilers for "Extraction 2"

What's an action movie without a guy who's reluctant to go on the central mission who ends up getting killed? The answer is a film that's not beholden to well-worn action tropes. Unfortunately, that's not "Extraction 2." Depending on your tolerance for this stuff, the sequel to 2020's "Extraction" is either a dazzling step up from the already impressively executed stunt choreography of the first movie, or a generic streaming actioner that will ultimately recede into the deepest recesses of your mind before evaporating entirely.

But director Sam Hargrave and writer Joe Russo have tried their very best to make sure the latter doesn't happen, mainly by punctuating the action with some attempts at making us feel something. The exhausting "Extraction 2" sees black market mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) team up with old friends and fellow mercs Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani) and her brother Yaz (Adam Bessa), who makes it clear all he wants to do is watch the football game. Instead, Yaz is roped into a deadly mission that involves liberating the family of Georgian gangster Davit (Tornike Bziava) from a prison where they've been forced to coexist with their abusive patriarch. And once again, Rake and co. fight their way out of a seemingly impossible situation, taking out prisoners, soldiers, and even a couple of helicopters on the way.

Unfortunately, that's not the end of their woes. The team is pursued to their Vienna hotel by Davit's brother Zurab (Tornike Gogrichiani), who isn't too pleased about Rake jamming a shovel into his sibling's neck (one of many garden tool-related deaths in "Extraction 2"). Sadly, Yaz ends up paying the price, taking a few shots from Zurab before perishing aboard an escape helicopter. And all he wanted to do was watch the football ...