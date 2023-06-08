Why Extraction 2 Director Sam Hargrave Had To Be In Top Shape Like Chris Hemsworth

What do you get when you put a stunt performer in charge of an action movie? Well, the "John Wick" franchise. But also, "Extraction." 2020's hugely popular Netflix actioner starred Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary for hire who's sent on a mission to extract the son of India's biggest drug lord from captivity in Bangladesh. Which, as you might expect, was basically an excuse to see the "Thor" actor doing a bunch of cool stunts and fighting bad guys. But what gave "Extraction" its edge was the fact it was all overseen by Sam Hargrave — a stuntman who'd previously been Chris Evans' Captain America double and who's generally had a prolific career as a Hollywood stunt coordinator.

Unsurprisingly, Hargrave was keen to get in on the action, perhaps most notably in the movie's 12-minute "one-take" sequence (which was actually several shots cut together with clever editing). For this particular scene, Hargrave acted as a kind of guerilla camera op, following Hemsworth's Tyler Rake as he battled his way through the streets of Ahmedabad, India. A behind-the-scenes featurette shows the director in the thick of the action, depicting him strapped to the front of a follow car, narrowly avoiding the chaos around him.

And now, Hargrave and Hemsworth are set to return with "Extraction 2," which looks to have pushed the action even further than the first movie. That's a good thing considering the original had a captive audience due to the global pandemic and the sequel needs to do something big to secure a post-lockdown viewership. Naturally, the stuntman-turned-director threw himself back into the job this time around and made sure he was in peak physical condition to do so.