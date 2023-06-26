One Extraction 2 Scene Subtly Sets The Stage For A Nik And Yaz Spin-Off

This post contains spoilers for "Extraction 2"

Ever since "Extraction" debuted on Netflix in 2020 and became the platform's biggest movie, we've been hearing about the various ways this particular IP will be milked for all its worth. Producers Joe Russo and his brother Anthony at one point revealed they had ambitions to establish some sort of "Extraction" shared universe before director Sam Hargrave made clear his plans for a trilogy of films focused on Chris Hemsworth merc-for-hire Tyler Rake.

Now, the exhausting and often dour "Extraction 2" has hit Netflix and seems to have made quite an impact. Prior to the sequel dropping, there was a question surrounding Rake's on-screen future, mainly because the first movie came out during the pandemic and Netflix was likely worried no one would watch the follow-up when they weren't stuck inside. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how you feel about it) it seems we simply can't get enough of the Aussie mercenary, as within a day or two of "Extraction 2" arriving, Netflix announced that Tyler Rake will return in "Extraction 3."

And it looks as though those plans for a shared universe could also come to pass. Before "Extraction 2" was officially confirmed, there was talk of the film being a prequel rather than a sequel, which would expand Rake's backstory somewhat. However, as Hargrave previously revealed, he and his team simply couldn't leave the audience in suspense after Rake seemingly perished at the end of the first movie. Hence the sequel that was "Extraction 2." With that said, it looks as though we might still get some backstory in the form of a spin-off starring two of Rake's fellow mercenaries in the near future. Here's what we know.