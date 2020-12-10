Update: A whole bunch of new Star Wars shows and movies were introduced during the presentation. We have included the relevant details below!

Today is Disney’s big Investor Day call, where the House of Mouse is announcing their big plans for the future. All eyes are on Disney+ as the future of the theatrical landscape remains up in the air. Right out of the gate, the studio revealed that over the next few years, approximately 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation and Pixar series, and 15 new Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features will all be headed directly to the streaming service.

New Star Wars Shows and Movies

Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins will direct Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

Upcoming Star Wars shows include the thriller series The Acolyte, a series about the smoothest man in the galaxy with Lando, and two animated shows called Star Wars Visions and A Droid Story.

Two Mandalorian spin-offs have been announced: Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic.

Here’s our first look at Andor, the Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will see the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

Our original post continues below.

***

Disney knows what you want: more content. Content you can get from the safety and comfort of your own home. As a result, today during the Investor Day call they announced that over the next few years you can expect to see 10 Marvel shows, 10 Star Wars shows, plus 15 live-action, animated, and Pixar shows and 15 other live-action, animated, and Pixar features. That’s a lot.

What could all of these be? On the Marvel front, we have some idea of what’s on the way: Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye, Loki, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, What If…?, and a rumored show about Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury. The Pixar, live-action, and animated movies are harder to guess at, but there have been plenty of rumors about new Star Wars shows. The most likely plan is to spin a bunch of characters from The Mandalorian off into their own shows. Then there’s the already-announced Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and the Rogue One prequel focused on Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor.

In short: if you want more Star Wars, more Marvel, and more Pixar stuff directly on your TV, you’re going to get it in the months, and years, to come.