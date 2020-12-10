Ms. Marvel is ready for her Marvel debut — in at least two major titles. First is her own Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, where the beloved Muslim teen superhero will make her onscreen debut. Then there’s Captain Marvel 2, where Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) will be playing with the big leaguers, including fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). See the Ms. Marvel first look in the video below.

Ms. Marvel First Look

When Kamala Khan made her debut in her own comic book title series, Ms. Marvel, in 2015, she was an instant sensation. She was the relatable teen superhero next door that people were craving since Peter Parker grew up, in addition to being the first Muslim superhero to headline her own Marvel comic. It was no wonder that her screen debut was eagerly anticipated by Marvel fans and creators alike, who speak about the process of bringing Kamala Khan to her own Disney+ series with this Ms. Marvel sizzle reel, which debuted at the Disney Investors conference.

The first footage from the Disney+ series can be seen in flashes at the end of the sizzle reel, teasing the character’s normal teen life and idolatry of the Avengers, particularly Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). And she’ll get to meet her hero sooner than later. It was confirmed during the conference that Captain Marvel 2 will feature both Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Parris’ Monica Rambeau. The two are being introduced in Disney+ shows before their big screen debut, in Ms. Marvel and WandaVision, respectively.

Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022, but before Kamala Khan makes her big screen debut, you can see her in Ms. Marvel, coming to Disney+ in late 2021.