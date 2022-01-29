Nearly 30% Said This Is Their Most Anticipated Animated Movie Of 2022

We asked you which animated films you were most looking forward to in 2022, and the results are in! There are some wonderful treats coming out this year for animation fans, so the competition was rich. However, one title in particular played a little dirty simply by being tied to one of the most audience-friendly franchises of all time.

Coming in at #1, the most anticipated animated movie of 2022 is (of course) "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)." It topped the list with nearly 30% of the vote. Considering how popular the first Spider-Verse film was, we're not surprised at all with this outcome. The film was hugely popular with critics, and landed the award for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. Some have even wondered if it should have been nominated for Best Picture. Beyond that, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" did major numbers at the box office. If it's attached to Spider-Man, it's going to be a popular choice, as the webslinger is almost universally beloved at this point.

Debuting October 7, 2022, "Across the Spider-Verse" looks to continue the story set up in its predecessor, "Into the Spider-Verse," picking up where we left off with Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) as his universe's Spider-Man. But, plot twist, this will be the first part of a two-part story! Fans can look forward to seeing Gwen Stacy again, as well as learn more about the futuristic Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Oscar Isaac. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller hinted to Entertainment Weekly there are definitely more Spidey characters that will pop up as Miles explores the multiverse.

"Miles will reunite with some old friends and meet... a lot of new ones."

Considering the success of the live action "Spider-Man: No Way Home," we wouldn't be too surprised if some of those big screen Spider-Folk make cameos in either part one or two of "Across the Spider-Verse." Tom Holland and Zendaya have already expressed their interest in the idea, so it's not out of left field.

Check out our breakdown of the trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One" for a great analysis of what we might expect from the film in terms of style and story. While we wait for more Spider-Man multiverse action, what other animated movies are people excited about?