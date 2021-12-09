Strange World First Look: Disney Unveils Concept Art For Fantastical New Animated Film

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the first concept art from their forthcoming animated feature "Strange World," which you can check out in full below. The film is slated for release on November 23, 2022 where it will compete directly with Steven Spielberg's autobiographical "The Fabelmans" and the Michael B. Jordan sequel "Creed III." That's also only a few weeks out from James Cameron's "Avatar 2," which is interesting since the look of "Strange World" carries a similar bioluminescent fantasy landscape littered with exotic creatures.

Here's the first full look at the concept art for "Strange World."

The first impression you might get from this image is it looks a lot like "Avatar," or at the very least the Pandora section of Disney World's Animal Kingdom. However, it turns out that the filmmakers went far deeper with their influences, going back to the very origins of modern sci-fi. Director Don Hall stated that the new film is inspired by the pulp science fiction magazine covers of the '30s, '40s and '50s, the very same magazines (Amazing Stories, Astounding Science Fiction, Wonder Stories, etc) which inspired a young George Lucas to make "Star Wars."