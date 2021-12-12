The Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast Would Like To Join The Spider-Verse Sequel
Well, well, well, it seems that Tom Holland and Zendaya want in on the animated "Spider-Verse." Movie stars, they're just like us! I mean, of course they have more of a reason to be involved in that incredible world than us normies, but it always does make me smile when the actors in these giant, multi-tiered franchises get as geeky about the movies as we do.
In an interview with Syfy Wire, both Holland and Zendaya not only expressed interest in joining in on a future "Into the Spider-Verse" movie, but kind of seemed annoyed that they haven't been invited yet. And I can see why. The whole hook for the "Spider-Verse" is that they fold in Spidey characters from across the multiverse. If they can find a spot for Spider-Ham they damn well be able to find a spot for the MCU Spider-Man and MJ!
They Really Want In On The Spider-Verse, Guys
Their exact quotes were pretty pointed. Zendaya didn't beat around the bush:
"Love them and I'm just waiting for the phone call. Guys, call us. Put us in your movie, we want to be in it."
Holland echoed those sentiments, even going so far as to say that producer Amy Pascal brought up the possibility of this very thing happening while they were shooting "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Even though Sony Execs poo-poo'd the idea of bringing previous Spider-Men like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield into the first "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" film, the way Holland tells it suggests they might be more open to expanding the cast in future films.
It's also very possible the reason Sony nixed Garfield and Maguire in "Spider-Verse" was because there were plans for live-action appearances in "No Way Home." I guess we'll find out in a couple short weeks if that's the case, but let's get back to Holland and Zendaya.
Christopher Miller Responds
Hot on the heels of these comments being put on the web we got a reaaaaalllllyyy interesting reply from "Spider-Verse" producer Christopher Miller on Twitter.
https://t.co/7DEVG2wszv pic.twitter.com/teuC3deyon
— Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) December 10, 2021
This wouldn't be the first time an actor put out a wish into the universe via an interview and that thing actually happened. Famously, Samuel L. Jackson campaigned while on the talk show circuit to be cast in the prequels because he was such a huge "Star Wars" fan. George Lucas got the message and Mace Windu was born.
In more recent memory, Henry Cavill put it out there that he was a gigantic "Witcher" fan and would do just about anything to play Geralt in an adaptation and that happened, too.
All I'm saying that Miller's "Call Me" tweet could just be playful response and amount to nothing, but stranger things have happened. In fact, if I were a betting man I'd say it's very likely we'll see ... well, hear ... the MCU Spider-Man in a future "Spider-Verse" film, perhaps even in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), which releases on October 7, 2022.