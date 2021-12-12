The Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast Would Like To Join The Spider-Verse Sequel

Well, well, well, it seems that Tom Holland and Zendaya want in on the animated "Spider-Verse." Movie stars, they're just like us! I mean, of course they have more of a reason to be involved in that incredible world than us normies, but it always does make me smile when the actors in these giant, multi-tiered franchises get as geeky about the movies as we do.

In an interview with Syfy Wire, both Holland and Zendaya not only expressed interest in joining in on a future "Into the Spider-Verse" movie, but kind of seemed annoyed that they haven't been invited yet. And I can see why. The whole hook for the "Spider-Verse" is that they fold in Spidey characters from across the multiverse. If they can find a spot for Spider-Ham they damn well be able to find a spot for the MCU Spider-Man and MJ!