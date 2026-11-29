All 7 James Gunn-Produced DC Universe Movies And TV Shows, Ranked
DC Comics fans were shocked to learn in November 2026 that James Gunn and Peter Safran were stepping down from their DC Studios roles as co-chairmen and co-CEOs. This comes just four years after Gunn and Safran took their studio executive positions in November 2022 to build a new shared universe based on DC Comics properties. In that time, Gunn and Safran produced several film and television projects, many of which written by Gunn himself. We're taking a look back at how Gunn helped form a short-lived DC Universe with the projects that he produced.
To clarify, some of the DC projects that Gunn produced actually were released before he assumed his studio role but we're including them here too. Also keep in mind that this list does not count the upcoming "Man of Tomorrow," written and directed by Gunn as his follow-up to "Superman." Nor does this list factor in the second season of "Creature Commandos," which was also deep in production when Gunn stepped down from his studio executive role. Here are all seven James Gunn-produced DC Universe movies and TV shows ranked, showcasing his superhero vision.
7. Supergirl (2026)
Unfortunately, one of the movies that's going to be mentioned alongside Gunn's legacy with DC Studios is "Supergirl," which he produced with Safran. For as much flak and lackluster performance that the 2026 movie received, Milly Alcock shines playing the self-destructive superhero, after her brief appearance in "Superman." The movie has Kara Zor-El continue to contend with her grief of having her homeworld destroyed with her Kryptonian family. Kara's latest boozy bender is sidelined when she finds herself helping a fellow orphan (Eve Ridley) deal with a notorious space pirate (Matthias Schoenaerts).
When "Supergirl" soars, it fires on all cylinders with a punk rock energy that fits its protagonist's raw mindset and how she approaches saving the day. However, the movie's quieter moments, odd choices in licensed music to include, and unappealing cinematography hold it back considerably. Overall, the movie offers a deliberately messier take on the character, with thematic emphasis on the trauma its story is telling, but that muddles the overall picture considerably. The box office failure of "Supergirl" likely informed Gunn's executive end, and while the movie is far from DC's worst this decade, it's also his most egregious producing project.
6. Creature Commandos
The first release after James Gunn and Peter Safran took the reins at DC Studios was the HBO Max original animated series "Creature Commandos." Premiering in December 2024, the show follows Rick Flag (Frank Grillo) as he leads his own personal monster squad to save the world. The first season has the team find themselves on a mission in Europe that places them against the Amazonian sorceress Circe (Anya Chalotra). This assignment is juxtaposed with flashbacks delving into the monstrous members' traumatic backstories and how they wound up working with Flag.
It was honestly a toss-up between whether "Supergirl" or "Creature Commandos" should take the bottom spot on this list. But while "Creature Commandos" may feel like an inferior retread of Gunn's work with "The Suicide Squad," there is still fun to be had, at least in its first season. Even with its crude and rude characters at the forefront, "Creature Commandos" continues to explore Gunn's key theme of addressing toxic masculinity within a superhero context. Packed with plenty of references to the wider DCU, "Creature Commandos" is the overlooked entry in the shared universe that is hardly required viewing but still offers its own entertainment.
5. Clayface
One positive thing that can certainly be said about Gunn and Safran's DCU is that it doesn't feel like a homogenized universe, but rather one with distinct tonalities to it. The last project released before Gunn and Safran's exit is the 2026 body horror movie "Clayface," providing an origin story for the shape-shifting Batman villain. After Hollywood actor Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) is disfigured by mobsters while visiting his hometown of Gotham City, he undergoes an experimental procedure to reconstruct his facial features. However, as Hagen's mind and body grow increasingly unstable, he seeks revenge on those who did him wrong in a violent rampage through Gotham.
Though "Clayface" is a bit shapeless overall, the movie's performances and murderous set pieces deliver where it counts. The movie holds up much more cohesively than many recent supervillain-centric movies, with the thoroughly mediocre "Kraven the Hunter" and "Morbius" coming to mind. While the story doesn't really hold any sense of surprise to it, the bloody thrills are at least in ample supply. "Clayface" expands James Gunn's DCU into the realm of horror, even if its success wasn't enough to maintain his overarching vision for long.
4. Lanterns
It's "True Detective" meets "Watchmen" with "Lanterns," the HBO series offering its own grounded twist on the Green Lantern mythos. The show repositions veteran superhero Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) as an ornery figure begrudgingly accompanied by trainee John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). While the two men are at odds with each other, with Hal aware John intends to replace him, they encounter a plot by the destructive Manhunters hiding out on Earth. This is juxtaposed with John investigating Hal's murder years later, while trying to come to terms with the explosive consequences of their team-up.
Audiences who may be expecting a more cosmic scope like the adventures that Green Lantern is known for may be disappointed, but "Lanterns" literally brings its heroes down to Earth. Chandler and Pierre light up the screen every time their characters verbally spar with one another, and the mystery they're investigating is a genuinely compelling one. Though the season finale and the big revelations of its murder mystery may leave audiences cold, it does suggest a high-flying future for John Stewart. Reminding viewers that not every Green Lantern story needs to revolve around the fate of the world, "Lanterns" makes its superhero saga intimately personal.
3. Superman (2025)
The first feature film released after Gunn and Safran's big studio promotion, of course, was 2025's "Superman," which Gunn also wrote and directed. The movie has Superman (David Corenswet) already firmly established as the Man of Steel while balancing his life as Metropolis journalist Clark Kent when it begins. However, public perception of Superman changes drastically when Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) leaks a message from Kal-El's parents revealing their true intentions for him on Earth. The movie also introduces several other superheroes active around the world helping save the day, operating under the team name the Justice Gang for some reason.
"Superman" is a charmingly silly crowd-pleaser that immediately distinguishes itself from the darker and more self-serious DCEU that came before it. Not all of the jokes land, and some of Gunn's creative liberties, like its controversial depiction of Superman's Kryptonian parents, feel forced, but the movie is a vibrantly good time. Where the film truly excels is its casting, especially Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, with the latter playing Lois Lane, all in fine form. Bringing a measured balance of sadness and hope to its superhero mythos, "Superman" reminds everyone that its super-powered protagonist is meant to be an aspirational figure.
2. The Suicide Squad
Before they were given the complete keys to the DC kingdom, James Gunn and Peter Safran released "The Suicide Squad" in 2021. A standalone sequel to the 2016 film and set within the DCEU, the movie has Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) lead a new team on a deadly mission in Latin America. As the group of misfit supervillains and antiheroes discover the true purpose of their assignment, they become at odds, particularly between Flag and Peacemaker (John Cena). Compared to its more dour predecessor, James Gunn's splatter-filled romp has a sweetness to it in between its pitch-black humor and gruesome kills.
Though it technically takes place in a preceding DC shared cinematic universe prior to Gunn and Safran's DCU, many of its storytelling sensibilities can be seen in "The Suicide Squad." There is a vibrant energy to the movie and its vision for the world, as well as the usual wacky humor that Gunn's projects are known for. The movie's hard R-rating also lets Gunn cut loose in a way that he couldn't in the MCU, using that carnage to inform both the story's heartfelt and hilarious moments. There is an irony that Gunn's best DC superhero movie isn't even set in the universe he created but "The Suicide Squad" truly captures his storytelling strengths.
1. Peacemaker
As great as "The Suicide Squad" is, the follow-up television series "Peacemaker" is James Gunn's vulgar, violent masterpiece. The series follows its titular antihero as he deals with both his guilt over his actions in "The Suicide Squad" and his unresolved childhood trauma. In between Peacemaker's emotional recovery, he deals with invading extraterrestrials in the first season and an adventure spanning parallel universes in the second. While maintaining the dark sense of humor from Gunn's 2021 movie, the show also goes deeper into its raw deconstruction of toxic masculinity.
Interestingly, "Peacemaker" is a DC property that straddles two different shared universes, with the first season in the DCEU and the second in the DCU, though plot elements carry over. But beyond what universe it happens to be set in, the show's blend of over-the-top action with its characters tackling their trauma is masterfully done. Gunn works particularly well within the television medium, unfettered thanks to the show running on HBO Max, taking advantage of the extended creative real estate. Gunn's best work with DC characters, "Peacemaker" is where audiences can see him truly firing on all cylinders to bring his vision to this universe.