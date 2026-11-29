DC Comics fans were shocked to learn in November 2026 that James Gunn and Peter Safran were stepping down from their DC Studios roles as co-chairmen and co-CEOs. This comes just four years after Gunn and Safran took their studio executive positions in November 2022 to build a new shared universe based on DC Comics properties. In that time, Gunn and Safran produced several film and television projects, many of which written by Gunn himself. We're taking a look back at how Gunn helped form a short-lived DC Universe with the projects that he produced.

To clarify, some of the DC projects that Gunn produced actually were released before he assumed his studio role but we're including them here too. Also keep in mind that this list does not count the upcoming "Man of Tomorrow," written and directed by Gunn as his follow-up to "Superman." Nor does this list factor in the second season of "Creature Commandos," which was also deep in production when Gunn stepped down from his studio executive role. Here are all seven James Gunn-produced DC Universe movies and TV shows ranked, showcasing his superhero vision.