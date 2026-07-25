Who Are The Manhunters? HBO's Lanterns Villains, Explained

Thus far, the marketing for HBO's "Lanterns" has largely stripped out any of the space opera wonders from the "Green Lantern" comics. The show depicts Green Lanterns John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) investigating a murder not on some alien world, but in small-town Nebraska. There was even mild controversy when series co-creator Damon Lindelof joked that a show called "Green Lantern" would be too silly.

The latest "Lanterns" trailer finally starts bringing in some sci-fi, including gesturing at the series' villains. It features the debut of Hal's red-skinned alien mentor turned nemesis, Thaal Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen), but it appears a greater threat lies elsewhere. Stewart asks, "What do you know about Manhunters?" to Hal's nonplussed reaction.

Antaan (Paul Ben-Victor) is then heard calling Manhunters "the most dangerous beings to ever exist in the galaxy." They are described as shapeshifters that can take the form of any species; one Manhunter is briefly seen from behind transforming from a human into their natural shape. Now, shapeshifting aliens and the word "Manhunter" might have casual DC fans thinking of J'onn J'onzz, the Martian Manhunter. However, this is not the same type of Manhunter.

The Green Lanterns receive their power rings from the Guardians of the Universe, an immortal race of blue-skinned aliens from planet Oa. Before they founded the Green Lanterns, the Guardians created a peacekeeping force of androids — the Manhunters. But without emotions, the Manhunters were too inflexible in serving "justice." Once they rebelled, the Guardians defeated them and decided they needed to rethink their peacekeeping corps. The Manhunters endured and swore vengeance upon their creators and their replacements.