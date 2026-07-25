Who Are The Manhunters? HBO's Lanterns Villains, Explained
Thus far, the marketing for HBO's "Lanterns" has largely stripped out any of the space opera wonders from the "Green Lantern" comics. The show depicts Green Lanterns John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) investigating a murder not on some alien world, but in small-town Nebraska. There was even mild controversy when series co-creator Damon Lindelof joked that a show called "Green Lantern" would be too silly.
The latest "Lanterns" trailer finally starts bringing in some sci-fi, including gesturing at the series' villains. It features the debut of Hal's red-skinned alien mentor turned nemesis, Thaal Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen), but it appears a greater threat lies elsewhere. Stewart asks, "What do you know about Manhunters?" to Hal's nonplussed reaction.
Antaan (Paul Ben-Victor) is then heard calling Manhunters "the most dangerous beings to ever exist in the galaxy." They are described as shapeshifters that can take the form of any species; one Manhunter is briefly seen from behind transforming from a human into their natural shape. Now, shapeshifting aliens and the word "Manhunter" might have casual DC fans thinking of J'onn J'onzz, the Martian Manhunter. However, this is not the same type of Manhunter.
The Green Lanterns receive their power rings from the Guardians of the Universe, an immortal race of blue-skinned aliens from planet Oa. Before they founded the Green Lanterns, the Guardians created a peacekeeping force of androids — the Manhunters. But without emotions, the Manhunters were too inflexible in serving "justice." Once they rebelled, the Guardians defeated them and decided they needed to rethink their peacekeeping corps. The Manhunters endured and swore vengeance upon their creators and their replacements.
The Manhunters are robotic rivals of the Green Lantern Corps
The Green Lantern-related Manhunter robots go back to a 1977 story in "Justice League of America" #140-141 by Steve Englehart and Dick Dillin. In this story, the Manhunters deceive Hal Jordan into believing he accidentally destroyed an inhabited planet, all as part of a scheme of revenge against the Guardians. My introduction to the Manhunters, and I'm betting several other young DC fans', was the "Justice League" cartoon episode "In Blackest Night." This episode is a loose adaptation of "JLA" #140-141 with John Stewart (Phil LaMarr) swapped in for Hal.
However, the history of the "Manhunter" name actually extends further back. Manhunter, aka Paul Kirk, was a costumed adventurer created by Jack Kirby and Joe Simon (the creators of Captain America) in 1941. The character's comics ended swiftly in 1944, but Manhunter was revived in 1973 by Archie Goodwin and Walt Simonson.
The Green Lantern Manhunters resemble the human Manhunter's original red, blue-faceplate costume. By way of retcon, the in-universe chain of relation is actually swapped; after their exile by the Guardians, the Manhunters infiltrated several alien civilizations, including Earth, and spread their influence. This is presumably where "Lanterns" is pulling from by depicting the Manhunters as shapeshifting infiltrators.
It's worth noting that the Manhunters in "Lanterns" may suggest another villain. Antaan was described upon Paul Ben-Victor's casting as "an extraterrestrial devoted to exposing the truth and exacting vengeance against those who wronged his people." It's since been speculated that "Antaan" is actually Green Lantern villain Atros/Atrocitus, whose homeworld was long ago ravaged by the Manhunters.
"Lanterns" premieres on HBO on August 16, 2026.