Lanterns Comic-Con Trailer Introduces DC's Sinestro - And The Series' True Villains

Warner Bros. and HBO Max have unveiled a brand new look at "Lanterns," the much-anticipated live-action "Green Lantern" TV series. Yes, we got a Green Lantern in James Gunn's "Superman" last year, but this show will introduce both John Stewart, played by Aaron Pierre ("Rebel Ridge"), and Hal Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler ("Game Night"), to the new DC Universe. That makes it a pretty big deal. And with the series premiere just a few weeks away, we now have a slightly better idea of what to expect.

"Lanterns" follows new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and Green Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark mystery on Earth as they investigate a murder in the U.S. heartland. Plans for Gunn's DC Universe have shifted since Warner Bros.' initial announcement, but this particular show has been on DC Studios' agenda since the very beginning.

Be that as it may, it hasn't been without its controversies so far. Certain fans have been critical of what they've seen, including a lack of color and the costumes, among other things. Comic book legend Grant Morrison is also not happy with "Lanterns," as they're pretty critical of what the show is selling. But, as always, it's best not to rush to judgement. We'll see how it shakes out once the show actually arrives.