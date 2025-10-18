Green Lantern is one the most powerful superheroes in the DC Universe, no matter who's wielding the emerald Power Ring. The hero's signature piece of jewelry is powered by a cosmic lantern that can manifest anything the wearer imagines. This effectively means that Green Lanterns are limited only by their imaginations as they defend the universe from the forces of evil.

Most heroes wearing their own variations of the ring are part of an intergalactic peacekeeping organization known as the Green Lantern Corps, led by the omnipotent Guardians of the Universe. With thousands of Green Lanterns serving in the Corps at any one time, everyone has their favorite Lantern. We're here to determine which Green Lantern is not so much the subjectively best of them all, but who are the strongest, even if only given temporary power boosts. To help narrow it down, we're focusing on the Green Lanterns from the main DCU or Lanterns who have since called the main universe their home.

Here are the 10 most powerful Green Lanterns ranked and where you can read about them in the comics.