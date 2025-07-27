James Gunn's DC Universe Continues Adapting The Funniest Justice League Ever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The latest revealed DC Studios television project is a "Booster Gold" TV show from David Jenkins (creator of "Our Flag Means Death"), which has been ordered to pilot at HBO Max (per Deadline). Booster Gold (created by Dan Jurgens in 1986), aka Jon Michael Carter, is a time-traveling superhero from the future. Though he hails from the 25th century, his story is familiar: he's a jock who peaked in high school (being caught gambling on your own games will do that to you). So, he travels back in time in hope of becoming a big fish in a smaller pond.

Though Booster is dense and a self-promoting gloryhound, he's not a bad guy. He's similar to James Gunn's take on Peter Quill/Star-Lord and so should fit naturally into Gunn's new DC Universe if his pilot moves forward. "Booster Gold" isn't the only DCU TV show in the works, either.

DC Studios has greenlit an animated series based on the character Mister Miracle, and live-action series "Lanterns" arrives on HBO in early 2026. The latter will feature the Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), who previously appeared in "Superman." Guy is part of the "Justice Gang," a group of heroes funded by the wealthy Max Lord (Sean Gunn). The Gang is likely to get a rebrand to the Justice League... specifically, I bet, the Justice League International, the team co-created in 1987 by writers J.M. DeMatteis & Keith Giffen and artist Kevin Maguire.

The JLI's line-up was fluid, but essential characters included Max Lord (who brought the team together in his role as an agent of the United Nations), Blue Beetle, Booster Gold, Fire & Ice, Guy Gardner, Mister Miracle and his wife Big Barda, Black Canary, Batman, and Martian Manhunter (the last two were the team's straight men). Back when we got our first look at Fillion's Guy Gardner in the "Superman" trailer last December, I wrote how Gunn using Guy and Max Lord suggested that he's pulling from "Justice League International." Booster Gold and Mister Miracle entering the DCU adds evidence to the pile. So does Gunn outright saying Kevin Maguire's work has influenced the DCU.

What sets the JLI apart from other Leagues? "Justice League International" has been described as more of a workplace comedy about superheroes than a typical adventure series, and it leaned into the humor more and more as it went on. Knowing what Gunn loves about superheroes, reading the "Justice League International" comics could provide some insight into his plans for the DCU.