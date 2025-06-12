One Of The Best DC Comics Ever Is Becoming A Show (With One Game-Changer)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

James Gunn's DC Universe is kicking off on the silver screen with the icon of DC Comics, "Superman." But he's already making big swings with lesser-known characters, too.

The latest proof of that is "Mister Miracle," an adult animated series based on writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' 12-issue "Mister Miracle" mini-series from 2017. Gunn has made it clear that DC Studios will be weaving together animation and live-action from the beginning; the universe's first official project was HBO Max's "Creature Commandos," which is basically an animated "Suicide Squad meets the Universal Monsters" adventure.

"Mister Miracle" has just been greenlit by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, though on what platform or channel it will premiere has not been revealed. King himself will serve as the series' showrunner and executive producer.

King is a highly acclaimed comic writer; in 2018 and 2019, he won an Eisner Award (think the comic equivalent of the Oscars) for Best Writer, in big part because of his work on "Mister Miracle." (His 2018 award was shared with Marjorie Liu of "Monstress.") You could even describe King as a comic book auteur, since all his works explore similar themes (before becoming a writer, he was a CIA agent, and his comics typically focus on how you live after serving in a conflict of some kind) and use similar style tricks (like nine-panel page grids).

Like any auteur, King's work provokes strong feelings in people; if you love one of his books, odds are you'll probably like the rest. If you don't like one, he might not be for you. The writing in a lot of superhero comics is often anonymous, with the writer submitting themselves before the character, but Tom King comics all feel like they came from him.

King adapting his own "Mister Miracle" into an animated show is yet more proof that he's going to be a big player at DC Studios. The upcoming Supergirl movie, due in 2026, is directly adapting his and artist Bilquis Evely's 2021 mini-series "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." He's also part of the writers' room on the upcoming "Lanterns" series on HBO Max. (Plus, he was going to write the screenplay for Ava DuVernay's now-canceled "New Gods" movie at DC.)

As a comic writer, King has worked almost exclusively at DC. He did write a "Vision" mini-series at Marvel in 2015-2016, about the android superhero moving to the suburbs and trying to raise an artificial family. That run influenced "WandaVision," and don't be surprised if the upcoming "Vision" TV series on Disney+ pulls from King's "Vision" as well. But unlike Marvel Studios, DC isn't just using King's work for source material, they're actually bringing him on board to help adapt it.