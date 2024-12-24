Why Watchmen Creator Alan Moore Hates The 'Graphic Novel' Label

2024 saw DC Comics yet again trot out "Watchmen," this time as a two-part animated film. First debuting in 1986, "Watchmen" is the beloved superhero murder mystery comic created by writer Alan Moore (who infamously has no interest in any "Watchmen" adaptations) and artist Dave Gibbons. It's also the one superhero comic that it's broadly acceptable for literary critics to enjoy — so much so it spawned a new term for the comic medium: "graphic novel."

The term goes back a bit further, such as the Marvel Graphic Novel line (begun in 1982). These longer (and more expensive) than usual comic issues told a standalone story. They also tended to be darker than contemporary Marvel comics. Take the "X2" inspiration "X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills" (by Chris Claremont and Brent Anderson) where the X-Men battled a televangelist and religious bigotry, and "The Death of Captain Marvel" (by Jim Starlin), where the cosmic hero succumbed to cancer.

Once all 12 issues of "Watchmen" were reprinted in full with hardcover and paperback binding, "graphic novel" as the respectable or prestigious term for "comic book" set in. You'll never hear Art Spiegelman's "Maus" or Marjane Satrapi's "Persepolis" be called mere comics.

You know who doesn't agree with this labeling? Alan Moore, who especially has no patience for passing off collected editions of Marvel/DC issues as "graphic novels." Interviewed on the red carpet for the 2014 debut of his film "Show Pieces" at Fright Fest, Moore explained:

"What the comic boom of the '80s did was grant a license to a lot of people not to have to actually grow up. By calling them graphic novels — which was a term that I hated, because they're not particularly graphic and they're certainly not novels. Usually they're 12 issues of 'She-Hulk' stapled together. That is not a novel. What I think happened was that a lot of people who were just interested in the adventures of Green Lantern even though they were 35 or 40, having 'Watchmen' gave them a way of saying, 'Oh, I'm not emotionally r****ded. This is a graphic novel, for adults!' No, it's not ... I would feel happier if 'graphic novel' meant something more than it does at the moment, which is 'big expensive comic,' and that's pretty much all it means."

"Graphic novel" is a misnomer for "Watchmen," and not just because of Moore's objections.