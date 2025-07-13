Superman: DC Comics' 10 Strongest Kryptonians, Ranked

Accurately placing Superman on this list is nearly impossible. Since his debut in 1938, the star of "Action Comics" has been defined by being, well, superior to any other character in just about every imaginable way. His strength has been written as being so great that he can destroy moons with a single punch, carry entire galaxies on his back, and lift over 200 quintillion tons with just one hand (after absorbing lethal energy from the sun in Grant Morrison and Frank Quietly's "All-Star Superman," one of many "Superman" comic books you should read before seeing James Gunn's film). He's so durable that the destructive energy of a black hole can be held safely in the palm of his hand, so fast that he can literally fly through universes in an instant, and is so strong in spirit that he once took the weight of the heavens off the back of Atlas.

If one were to take all his feats at face value, there would be no reason not to put Superman at the very top of this list — in fact, you could probably put him at the top of any list, if you argued with yourself (and hordes of fans online) for long enough. The trouble is, this also makes him one of the most inconsistently-written characters in all of comics — and that's saying something. There are also certain figures yet to come on this list who have either beaten Superman one-on-one or have been said to be stronger than Superman. Whether his fluctuating strength is a side effect of changing writers or shifting moral restraints (seriously, check out our list of the worst things Superman has ever done — he's almost always suspiciously stronger than usual in these circumstances), this feels like where the most reasonable, mainstream version of Superman should be.